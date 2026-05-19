India bakes under intense heatwave as temperatures near 48 degree Celsius, Delhi and Vidarbha among worst-hit

New Delhi:

A severe heatwave has tightened its grip across several parts of India, with temperatures nearing the dangerous 48-degree mark and daily life becoming increasingly difficult in many cities. From Delhi to Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, people are struggling under scorching conditions as temperatures continue to remain far above normal levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for several states, cautioning that there is little relief expected over the next few days.

Vidarbha reels under extreme temperatures

Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region emerged as one of the hottest areas in the country on Tuesday, with Amravati recording a blistering 46.8 degrees Celsius the highest temperature in the region for the day.

Wardha followed closely at 46.5 degrees Celsius, while Akola touched 46 degrees.

Other cities also witnessed extreme heat, including Nagpur at 45.5 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal at 45.4 degrees, Chandrapur at 45.2 degrees, Gadchiroli at 44 degrees, Gondia at 43.8 degrees, Washim at 43.5 degrees and Bhandara at 43 degrees Celsius.

IMD warns of ‘no relief in coming days’

According to IMD scientist Dr. Praveen Kumar from the Nagpur centre, Vidarbha has been facing intense heat for the last seven to eight days and there are no signs of immediate relief. He said earlier heatwave conditions would last only for a few days, but this year temperatures are consistently staying between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius, making the situation more worrying.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the region, warning residents to remain cautious during daytime hours. The national capital is also witnessing one of its harshest spells of summer this season. Several parts of Delhi recorded the hottest day of the season, with the Ridge area touching 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials said hot winds and dry conditions are pushing temperatures higher across the city, making outdoor movement difficult during peak afternoon hours.

The heat has also worsened air quality concerns in Delhi-NCR, where pollution levels have already slipped into the “poor” category.

More heatwave days ahead

With temperatures expected to remain extremely high over the coming days, authorities have advised people to avoid direct sun exposure, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during afternoon hours. The IMD said several states in north, central and western India are likely to continue witnessing severe heatwave conditions this week, raising fears of one of the harshest summers in recent years.

Also Read: GRAP-1 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns poor amid scorching heat