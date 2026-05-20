End of 59-year drought for Congress in Tamil Nadu as two MLAs join Vijay's cabinet tomorrow

Chennai:

After a seemingly never-ending dark night spanning 59 years, Congress is finally seeing its dawn in Tamil Nadu with two of its MLAs getting into Chief Minister Vijay's Cabinet after almost 6 decades tomorrow.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Tuesday announced that MLAs Rajesh Kumar and P. Vishwanathan will be inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay.

Calling it a historic moment for the party, Venugopal said the Congress would become part of the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in 59 years.

"This is a historic occasion for us, as the Congress joins the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a gap of nearly six decades," he said.

Extending his wishes to the two leaders, Venugopal expressed confidence that they would work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people and contribute to the welfare oriented governance vision championed by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"I convey my best wishes to them. We are confident that they will deliver on the hopes and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu, and work towards realising the bold vision of welfare and pro people governance laid down by Rahul Gandhi ji,” he added.

Congress ditches DMK, aligns with TVK

The development is being seen as a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress has traditionally remained a junior alliance partner to Dravidian parties without directly participating in the state government.

In a significant departure from its long-standing political alignment, the Congress this time joined hands with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to help form the government in the state.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the TVK emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority mark of 118 by 10 seats. The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) later extended support to the Vijay-led dispensation, enabling the formation of the coalition government.

Also read: 'No AIADMK rebels in Cabinet': TVK reassures allies amid warning by CPM and VCK