Air India flight suffers engine fire while landing at Delhi airport; probe initiated

New Delhi:

An Air India flight suffered an engine fire while landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi but the aircraft had managed to land safely, said officials on Thursday. The incident happened around 9.30 pm after which an investigation was launched.

In a statement issued on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter), the airline confirmed the incident, while reiterating that the safety of passengers and the crew remains its top priority. It said further details will be provided after a thorough investigation is conducted.

"We are aware of an incident involving flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew are safe. We are currently gathering additional information and are working closely with the relevant authorities," Air India's statement read.

In another statement, Air India said the blaze was noticed by the cockpit crew after they received a fire indication from one of the engines during the aircraft's final approach into Delhi. All the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed by the crew to ensure that the aircraft safely lands at the airport.

"Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available," it said.

This is the second incident of the day involving an Air India flight. Earlier, an Air India flight was grounded at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru after it suffered a tail strike while landing. The AI2651 flight, which was carrying 181 passengers, was traveling to Bengaluru from Delhi.

However, the flight had managed to land safely, and all the passengers and the crew members disembarked normally, the airline had stated.

"As a result, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest," Air India said in a statement issued earlier in the day. "Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance."

ALSO READ - Air India cuts international flights, suspends some overseas routes from June | Check list