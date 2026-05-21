'Won't stop till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns': Rahul Gandhi doubles down on PM Modi over NEET paper leak

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam and said his party will keep protesting till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the NEET paper leak has ruined the future of lakhs of students, but the prime minister has not taken a step. Instead, he said PM Modi is busy making reels in Italy.

The Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli also shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Youth Congress workers protesting in Rajasthan, who he said had to face "lathis" by the state government for seeking justice for the NEET aspirants. He said Congress' fight is for every such student whose future "this failed" government has stolen.

"When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice," Gandhi said. "Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word."

Gandhi, a former Congress president, has kept attacking the Centre over the NEET paper leak and repeatedly demanded Pradhan's resignation. Coming to Congress protest in Rajasthan earlier in the day, party workers were trying to marched towards BJP's state headquarters in Jaipur when the police used water cannons to disperse them.

According to news agency PTI, some of the Congress workers suffered minor injuries during the protest and were taken to the SMS hospital for the treatment.

The protesters were led by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, who said the Centre cannot escape from its responsibility while demanding that the probe should be conducted under a court supervision. As of now, the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has arrested the kingpin PV Kulkarni and mastermind Manisha Gurunath Mandhare.

ALSO READ - 'Why aren't you sacking Dharmendra Pradhan?': Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi again over NEET paper leak