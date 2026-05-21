Air India flight suffers tail strike during landing at Bengaluru airport, grounded

New Delhi:

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded after it suffered a tail strike while landing on Thursday, May 21. The airline confirmed that all 179 people on board, including passengers and crew members, were safe and disembarked normally.

Air India said the aircraft operating flight AI2651 has been grounded for a detailed inspection.

"The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities," the airline said.

A tail strike occurs when the rear section of an aircraft’s airframe comes into contact with the runway during takeoff or landing. Following such an incident, aircraft undergo detailed inspections to check for any structural damage.

Officials said Air India flight AI2651, a narrow-body Airbus A320 series aircraft, has been grounded for inspection after the tail strike incident. Its return flight to Delhi has also been cancelled.

The Tata-owned airline said alternative arrangements were being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest.

“Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance,” the airline said, adding that the incident would be investigated in accordance with established procedures and in coordination with regulatory authorities.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” an airline spokesperson said.