'Comeback story of this IPL season': Suresh Raina hails KKR star after recent stellar showings

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently came forward and talked about the recent performances of star Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Kartik Tyagi. It is worth noting that Kartik Tyagi has been exceptional for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

In the 13 matches that he has played, Kartik has taken 18 wickets to his name and has been a consistent performer for Kolkata Knight Riders in their roller coaster of a campaign in the IPL 2026. Speaking on the same, Raina branded Kartik’s campaign as the comeback story of the season.

"Kartik Tyagi is the comeback story of this IPL season. He has worked hard on his fitness, and it has paid off. In 2022, he played only two matches and took one wicket. In 2023, he played three games and took one wicket. In 2024, he played just one match. He went unsold in the 2025 auction, but that break allowed him to focus on his fitness and overcome his injury problems,” Raina told JioHotstar.

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Kolkata Knight Riders still in the race for the playoffs

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign, the three-time champions are still in the race for the IPL playoffs. However, it is interesting to note that the side is depending on the results of other sides. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders have won six matches and have lost six, with one game producing no result in the 13 matches that they have played.

The team is placed in sixth place in the standings, and with a win in their next game, they will finish their group stage on 15 points. They will hope that Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose their next game, and if KKR win their next clash, they will take fourth place in the standings.

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