GT vs CSK Head-to-Head record ahead of game 66 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Game 66 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21, and the two teams are well in the race to make the playoffs as well.

While Gujarat Titans sit in second place in the standings with 16 points to their name in 13 innings. The side has already qualified for the knockout stages, and even if they manage to lose, they will play the playoffs of the tournament.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions, still have a chance to make it to the knockout stages. However, the side depends on the results from other teams if they are looking to make it to the knockouts.

Also Read: Shane Watson lauds Varun Chakaravarthy for playing with pain against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Head-to-Head record:

It is worth noting that both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have taken on each other across 5 matches in the IPL. In the 9 matches, Gujarat Titans have won 5 times, whereas Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious 4 times.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Also Read: