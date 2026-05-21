Mumbai drains yield sofas, fridges and even autorickshaw in BMC's desilting drive ahead of monsoon | VIDEO

Mumbai:

As Mumbai prepares for the monsoon, the city’s annual drain-cleaning exercise has uncovered far more than mud and plastic waste. Civic workers have pulled out furniture, household appliances and even an autorickshaw from clogged nullahs across the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which carries out the pre-monsoon de-silting drive every year, said workers recovered sofas, mattresses, beds, tables, refrigerators and other bulky items dumped inside drains. Officials also found a police barricade from Saki Naka Police Station.

One of the most surprising recoveries was an almost intact autorickshaw discovered in a drain in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. According to officials, parts of the vehicle’s canopy appeared damaged by industrial waste.

Illegal dumping major problem in city

The findings have once again raised concerns over illegal dumping and public negligence in the city. Authorities said many residents appear to be using the nullahs as dumping grounds for unwanted waste and household items. Several of these drains eventually flow into the Mithi river.

Officials warned that such dumping creates major obstacles in the city’s drainage system ahead of the rainy season. Blocked drains increase the risk of waterlogging and flooding during heavy rainfall, a problem Mumbai faces every year. The monsoon season often leads to severe disruption and loss of life in several parts of the city.

This is not the first time unusual objects have been recovered during the clean-up operation. In previous years, workers have found large coconut tree trunks while clearing drains.

Massive desilting drive underway

As part of its monsoon preparedness drive, the BMC is continuing extensive de-clogging operations across Mumbai to reduce the risk of flooding. On Wednesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar conducted an inspection of waterlogging-prone locations in the L ward. During the visit, he assessed the ongoing mitigation work, reviewed preparedness measures, and provided site-specific directives to officials.

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