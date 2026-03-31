Ashwini Bhide appointed as the first woman BMC Commissioner: Who is she?

Mumbai:

In a latest development, Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the new Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), bringing her extensive administrative experience and reputedly firm working style to the city's top civic post. She has become the first woman to hold the post. Widely regarded as a dependable face within the Maharashtra government, Bhide is expected to play a key role in strengthening Mumbai’s municipal governance.

Who is Ashwini Bhide?

A close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bhide earlier served as Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). She played a crucial role in steering Mumbai's ambitious underground metro project, ensuring major infrastructure works moved forward in a time-bound manner. She also has prior experience as an Additional Commissioner in the BMC, giving her a deep understanding of municipal administration. Known for her decisive approach, Bhide is considered a sharp and efficient officer.

Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer, is known for her firm and results-driven administrative approach. She is expected to serve a full tenure until 2030. During this period, she will oversee key responsibilities that include Mumbai's infrastructure development, sanitation systems, traffic management and broader urban governance.

Recent BMC elections and political context

The last BMC elections were held on January 15, 2026, with voting conducted from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, followed by counting on January 16. The election took place in a single phase. In the earlier 2017 polls, the undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party. In 2026, the BJP became the single largest party after securing 89 seats.

What does the BMC do?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is the local governing body of Mumbai. Established under the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act of 1888, it is India's richest and largest civic body, with an annual budget higher than that of several smaller states. The BMC is responsible for essential public services that shape daily life in Mumbai. These include water supply, sewerage and drainage management, flood control, waste management, roads and infrastructure, public health, education, fire and disaster management, and urban planning and development.

ALSO READ: BMC Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners