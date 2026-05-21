New all-time record set in IPL following KKR's win over Mumbai at Eden Gardens

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens has not only kept their playoff hopes alive but also pushed IPL 2026 into record territory for successful run chases in the history of the competition. Teams batting second have now registered 42 victories across 65 matches so far, setting a new benchmark for a single IPL edition. That figure surpasses the previous high of 41 set in IPL 2016. Historically, only two other seasons have crossed the 40-win mark for teams batting second. The list features IPL 2011 with 40 and IPL 2016 with 41.

Meanwhile, the latest entry in that growing tally came in a tense contest at Eden Gardens, where KKR were set a target of 148. Mumbai Indians, asked to bat first by Ajinkya Rahane, struggled to find fluency on a surface that offered variable movement and grip. Early strikes from Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green left them reeling at 46/4 inside the powerplay, continuing a worrying pattern for their top order, which has now seen repeated early collapses this season.

A brief recovery came through Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, who put together a 43-run stand. However, the partnership consumed 49 deliveries, preventing any significant acceleration. Sunil Narine’s control in the middle overs further restricted Mumbai, as he conceded just 13 runs from his four-over spell. Corbin Bosch’s late hitting ensured a competitive total, with Mumbai finishing on 147/8.

Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell win it for KKR

KKR’s reply was far from straightforward. Finn Allen’s early dismissal set the tone for a tense chase, followed by the quick departures of Rahane and Cameron Green. Momentum shifted again before Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell rebuilt the innings with composure and intent. The Karnataka batter made 45 runs off 33 balls, while Powell added 40 as KKR registered a four-wicket win at home.

With that, KKR remain alive in the playoffs race. They have now collected 13 points in 13 games and if Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lose their final league games against LSG and MI, respectively and KKR win, they will finish in the top four.

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