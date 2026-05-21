Auto, taxi strike in Delhi begins today, 4 lakh taxi owners to support the protest

New Delhi:

Commercial vehicle unions across Delhi-NCR started a three-day strike from Thursday till Saturday against the Delhi government's decision to hike the environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles.. The move will bring cabs, auto-rickshaws and several transport services to a halt across the National Capital Region and the general commuters are likely going to be affected for all these three days. More than 68 transport unions under the banner of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA) have extended their support to the "chakka jam" protest.

The AIMTC, the apex body of truckers, private buses, taxi and maxi cab operators, held a meeting on Tuesday in Delhi where issues related to the cess hike were raised.

"More than 68 transport associations and unions across Delhi NCR have come together under the banner of AIMTC and have decided to suspend their transport operations for three days from May 21 to May 23 in Delhi-NCR against the unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector," a statement said.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Auto, taxi strike in Delhi begins today

Here’s what taxi drivers say on strike

Taxi driver Narendra Tiwari says, “The condition is very bad as the prices have decreased. Rapido was paying Rs 30 per km from 18 to 25 April, which has now been reduced to Rs 15-16… We are protesting from 21-23, so let’s see what will happen…”

Taxi driver Dinesh Kumar says, “There is no price in the market… We do not even get many rides… I would appeal to the government to pay some attention to the taxi fares as well…”

Visuals from New Delhi railway station surfaced online as Taxi and Auto Unions have announced a three-day strike from 21-23 May in Delhi, demanding an immediate hike in their fares amid the rising fuel prices.

Check their list of demands

The union has put forward a list of demands, including the withdrawal of the hike in cess imposed on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles, immediate rollback of the proposed ban on entry of non-Delhi registered BS-IV commercial goods vehicles from November 1, 2026, and restricting the cess only to those vehicles passing through Delhi.

"The CAQM and the Delhi government have indiscriminately imposed the cess hike on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles, rather than deterring transit vehicles using Delhi as a corridor in line with the original intent of the Supreme Court order and to divert them to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways," it added.

The transporters' union further said that "these measures have caused serious socioeconomic consequences", severely impacting the transport sector and the livelihoods of operators.

The development comes as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier announced a ban on the entry of all interstate BS-IV commercial goods vehicles from November 1 as part of the pollution mitigation plan, while exempting CNG-powered, electric, and BS-VI compliant vehicles.

Opposing this move, the union sought immediate withdrawal, saying, "This decision lacks scientific basis and legal rationale as it ignores the legally permitted operational lifespan of such vehicles."

The union leaders have demanded an exemption from the cess for vehicles carrying essential commodities and empty vehicles entering Delhi for loading, which was earlier allowed in the public interest.

Last month, the Delhi government had notified an increase in cess on commercial vehicles entering the national capital to curb vehicular pollution.

4 lakh taxi owners to support the protest

Over 4 lakh registered taxi owners are expected to support the strike and refrain from taking rides during these days.

The auto and taxi unions have warned that if the Delhi government does not issue a notification increasing taxi fares within the next two weeks, the agitation will be intensified.

List of services likely to be impacted in Delhi-NCR?

Availability of app-based cab services such as Uber and Ola

Commercial taxi operations across Delhi-NCR

Peak-hour local transport connectivity

Auto and taxi services will continue to operate normally

A section of auto-rickshaw unions distanced itself from the proposed three-day strike in the Delhi-NCR region starting May 21, union leaders said on Wednesday. The Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said the auto rickshaw service will be normal, as the strike pertains to transporters.

Auto and taxi services will continue to operate normally at all railway stations, bus terminals and other locations as usual," Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Auto Rickshaw Sangh, said.

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Auto, taxi strike in Delhi from Thursday: Here's what's open, what's closed for three days