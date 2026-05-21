23-year-old MBA student found dead at Meerut university hostel; suicide suspected

Meerut:

A 23-year-old final-year MBA student was found dead at IIMT University in the Ganganagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. According to the police, the deceased, Anu Gupta, allegedly died after falling from her hostel building on Wednesday morning.

A member of the hostel's cleaning staff spotted her body lying in the lobby and alerted the college administration. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Gupta was staying at the Sarojini Naidu Girls' Hostel on the university campus.

Suicide suspected

Circle officer (Sadar) Sudhir Kumar Singh said a preliminary probe pointed towards suicide, though the motive was yet to be ascertained.

Police said the young woman had suffered severe facial injuries. She had recently returned to the hostel from her hometown in Saharanpur.

Police have questioned the hostel warden and security personnel in connection with the incident, while the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The deceased student's elder sister, Tanu, told reporters that she had spoken to Anu around 9 am, during which the latter said she would complete some file-related work before meeting a teacher.

According to the family, Anu's roommate later answered her phone and informed them that she was not in the room and that a female student had died in the hostel.

The family accused the university administration of not providing timely and accurate information and also failing to give a clear response regarding the treatment provided at the hospital.

They also alleged that they were not shown CCTV footage from the incident site.

Students stage protest

Meanwhile, students staged a protest outside the university campus, raising concerns over hostel arrangements and the behaviour of the administration.

University registrar V P Rakesh, in a statement, said, "Anu Gupta, a final-year MBA student from Saharanpur residing at Dr Sarojini Naidu Girls Hostel of IIMT University, died on Wednesday morning after falling from the hostel building. The university is fully cooperating with the police investigation."

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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