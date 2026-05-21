Three dead, more than dozen first responders quarantined after exposure to unknown substance in New Mexico

Washington:

At least three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders had to be quarantined and assessed on Wednesday for possible exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico home, authorities said. New Mexico State Police said three of the four people who were found unresponsive inside the home east of Albuquerque died. The fourth was being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque.

First responders experience nausea and dizziness

During the response, authorities said, first responders were exposed to the substance and began experiencing symptoms including nausea and dizziness.

Officials at University of New Mexico Hospital confirmed that 23 patients who were exposed to an unknown substance were assessed and decontaminated after being transported to the hospital. Most of those were first responders who were showing no symptoms and were later discharged.

Medical teams continued to monitor three symptomatic patients on Wednesday evening, according to the hospital. Two first responders were listed in serious condition, said Officer Wilson Silver with New Mexico State Police.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Hazmat teams assisting at the spot

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Hazmat teams were assisting at the scene in Mountainair, a rural community east of Albuquerque, in efforts to identify the substance involved. "At this time, investigators believe the substance may be transmitted through contact and do not believe it to be airborne," Silver said.

A police vehicle and yellow tape blocked a dirt road leading to the home. While the investigation was ongoing, Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto said in a social media post that indications were pointing toward drugs as a possible factor in the deaths at the home. He added that there was no threat to the public.

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