Medical plane crashes near Ruidoso in New Mexico, all four aboard killed

Mexico City:

A small medical aircraft crashed outside the mountain town of Ruidoso in New Mexico on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of all four people on board. Authorities confirmed the tragedy and said the cause of the accident had not been determined. Lincoln County Manager Jason Burns stated that investigations were underway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed toward Sierra Blanca Regional Airport. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will jointly examine the circumstances surrounding the crash as part of the standard procedure in aviation incidents.

Fire erupts at crash site

The US Forest Service reported that a fire "associated" with the crash broke out shortly after the aircraft went down. Burns said the blaze, estimated to be under five acres, was being contained with the help of multiple agencies. The region had been experiencing harsh weather conditions marked by extreme heat, low humidity and wind gusts reaching 35 mph, prompting a red flag fire warning for the area.

High-risk terrain and weather

Ruidoso, with a modest population of under 8,000 residents, lies at the foothills of the Sierra Blanca range in south central New Mexico. The surrounding area includes the heavily forested stretches of Lincoln National Forest, making it particularly vulnerable to fire hazards during dry spells. Officials noted that the hot and dry environment may have compounded the post-crash hazards.

Recent medical aircraft tragedies

This incident adds to a series of medical aircraft crashes recorded in the past year and a half. In January 2025, a medical jet went down in a Philadelphia neighbourhood, killing eight people. Another incident occurred last year when a Mexican Navy aircraft transporting a young patient and seven others crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near the Texas coast.

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