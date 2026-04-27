14 killed as plane crashes on outskirts of South Sudan's capital

Juba:

A Cessna aircraft crashed on Monday on the outskirts of Juba, the capital of South Sudan, killing all 13 passengers and the pilot, the country's civil aviation authority said. Preliminary findings suggest the crash may have been caused by adverse weather conditions, which led to poor visibility.

Among those on board were two Kenyan nationals, while the remaining victims were South Sudanese.

Authorities have dispatched a team to the crash site, located about 20 kilometres from Juba, to collect information and assist emergency responders.

Videos of the crash site shared on social media showed the remains of the aircraft in flames. The location in the videos appeared mountainous and misty.