Massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, gusty wind sweeps national capital, airlines issue advisory

New Delhi:

Massive sust storms and high-speed winds swept across the national capital on Monday night amid an ongoing yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in the city. Light rain brought relief from the sxcorching heat. After a prolonged spell of heatwave-like conditions, weather experts attributed the change to an ongoing cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. They said the circulation is moving towards the northeast of the country, bringing with it dust and sand from Rajasthan, leading to dust storms in the region.

"This change is expected to lead to a drop in temperatures in the coming days as the disturbance may affect the city till April 30. Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi soon," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.

Airlines issued travel advisory

Airlines flagged possible disruptions due to dust storm in the Delhi-NCR. IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning that thundershower over Delhi could affect departures and arrivals. The airline also added that operations may slow down due to weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms, rain and dust storms have been forecast till April 30, with a yellow alert issued for April 29. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 42.3 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above normal.

The weather office said the national capital is set to witness a sharp shift in weather, with a yellow alert issued for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from Monday to Thursday. This comes as the city faces an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius. The yellow alert, which signifies "be updated," indicates that light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 km/h, are anticipated in the area.



For Tuesday, the weather office predicts a minimum temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 42 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms and rain are expected, providing some relief from the oppressive heat. Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are likely from Tuesday through April 30, with a yellow alert specifically issued for April 29.



"There is a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. It is currently strong and moving towards north-east India. Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, and the system is expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday and persist till April 30," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said.



He added that high winds are anticipated as the circulation moves from Rajasthan, potentially triggering dust storms alongside moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, which can be classified as pre-monsoon rainfall.



On the temperature front, Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded the maximum temperature at 42.3 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal, making it the second-hottest day of the month. Palam also recorded a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius, about 2.1 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road logged 42.4 degrees Celsius, about 4.4 degrees above normal.



Meanwhile, the city's air quality remains in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 197. According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.



