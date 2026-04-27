Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes Northern Japan

New Delhi:

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northern parts of Japan early Monday, causing brief concern but no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor hit at a depth of 81 kilometres.

The quake’s epicentre was located around 18 kilometres west of the small town of Sarabetsu, in Hokkaido. Being relatively deep, the impact on the surface appeared limited, which may have reduced the extent of destruction.

Region still on alert

The latest tremor comes just a week after a stronger 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan, briefly triggering a tsunami alert. Authorities had also issued warnings about a slightly increased risk of a potential megaquake in coastal areas, keeping residents and disaster response teams on alert.

The epicenter was reported near the Sanriku Coast. The tremor was strong enough to be felt across several parts of northeastern Japan. People living in coastal areas were advised to move to safer locations immediately. Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, reported that emergency alerts were sent out soon after the quake.

No immediate damage

Officials have not reported any injuries or infrastructure damage so far. However, monitoring agencies continue to closely track seismic activity in the region, known for frequent earthquakes due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Earthquake in Japan

Japan is among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. It sits on top of four major tectonic plates, which constantly push and move against each other. This makes the country a key part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a zone known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

The country reportedly experiences around 1,500 earthquakes every year. This means almost daily seismic activity is recorded somewhere in the country. Japan alone accounts for about 18% of all earthquakes worldwide, making it one of the most active regions on the planet.

The 2011 earthquake

One of the most devastating events in Japan’s history was the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. A powerful magnitude 9.0 quake triggered massive tsunami waves. Around 18,500 people were killed or went missing The disaster also led to a severe nuclear accident at the Fukushima power plant.

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