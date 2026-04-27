Violence erupts in North 24 Parganas ahead of PM Modi's visit; BJP leader, CISF personnel injured

Kolkata:

Tensions flared in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night after clashes broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident took place near the Jagaddal Police Station, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled public rally in the area on Monday.

According to reports, the violence began over a dispute involving political flags and posters put up for the Prime Minister’s visit. What started as an argument soon turned into a serious confrontation, with both groups engaging in stone-pelting and physical fights. Local police faced difficulty in bringing the situation under control as tensions quickly escalated.

BJP workers alleged that their campaign materials were damaged by TMC supporters in the Jagaddal area. As members from both sides gathered outside the police station, the situation worsened, leading to further clashes and unrest.

Crude bombs thrown at BJP candidate’s house

In a major escalation, an attack was reported at the residence of BJP MLA candidate Pawan Kumar Singh, who is contesting from the Bhatpara Assembly constituency in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal elections. Crude bombs were reportedly thrown at his house, causing panic in the neighbourhood and damaging property, as per ANI. At least three people were injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Singh claimed that the violence was the result of ongoing tensions that began a day earlier during a BJP meeting. He accused TMC members, led by a local councillor, of disrupting their campaign activities. He further alleged that after visiting the police station, his supporters were attacked with stones and locally made bombs.

CISF personnel injured

In a serious allegation, Singh also stated that gunfire was reported during the clashes, and a personnel from the CISF was injured after being shot in the leg. BJP leader and former MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, also suffered injury.

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a whopping 92.35 per cent voter turnout across the state. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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