West Bengal Elections 2026: 100 crude bombs recovered from TMC worker's house in Bhangar

Kolkata:

Police on Sunday recovered around 100 crude bombs from the residence of a person, allegedly a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, just days ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in the state, an official said.

The explosives were seized during a search operation at the house of Rafikul Islam, conducted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, he said.

Surveillance intensified in vulnerable pockets

"A stern message has been issued to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, all DCPs, SPs and officers up to the rank of OC and IC that if any such explosive is found or threatening tactics are used by any person in their jurisdiction, the concerned officer will face action," the Election Commission official told PTI.

The official added that surveillance and area domination would be stepped up in vulnerable pockets to ensure voters can cast their ballots without fear.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly began with the first phase on April 23, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4. Bhangar is among the constituencies going to the polls in the second phase.

EC announces tight security in 142 seats

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Sunday announced a stringent security plan for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, making it clear that any attempt to disrupt voting or obstruct electors would be dealt with firmly.

The poll body directed security personnel to carry out constituency-wise deployment and step up area domination exercises in interior lanes and sensitive neighbourhoods to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.

During a high-level coordination meeting, attended by poll officials, senior police officers and commanders of central forces from three election districts under Kolkata, the EC reviewed the preparedness in 142 constituencies that would go to polls on April 29. "As part of the plan, 160 motorcycles carrying two CAPF personnel each will patrol localities across the constituencies for quick deployment. The focus is on force deployment, vulnerability mapping, communication between the civil and police administration and ensuring a visible security presence in every area," the official said.

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