'Opposing voices being intimidated, attacked': Rahul blames TMC for Congress worker's killing in Asansol

Asansol:

Stepping up his attacks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of phase 2 of polling in West Bengal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is allegedly fostering a "reign of terror" in the state. His remarks came in response to the alleged killing of a Congress worker by TMC supporters in Asansol.

Calling the Congress worker's killing "utterly reprehensible", the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said opposing voices are being "intimidated, attacked and eliminated" in West Bengal. This has become the defining character of TMC, Gandhi said in a long post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), while condemning the incident and paying tribute to the Congress workers' family.

"Congress' politics has never been based on violence, nor will it ever be," Gandhi, a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, said. "We too have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve."

Gandhi demanded that all the accused must be immediately arrested and the "harshest punishment" must be given to them, along with compensation to the Congress worker's family. "We will not bow before this politics that stains India's non-violent tradition. Justice will be done," the former Congress president said in his post.

As per the West Bengal unit of the Congress, party worker Debdeep Chatterjee was "brutally" killed in Asansol after the conclusion of phase 1 polling in the state. Chatterjee used to work closely with Prasenjit Puitandim who is Congress candidate from Asansol North assembly seat, the party said in a statement.

The grand old party blamed TMC workers for his killing, saying Chatterjee was "attacked and beaten" by them, and he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. The Congress alleged that even a first information report (FIR) was not registered at the time of reporting, which it said shows the "administrative apathy in the face of such a grave incident".

It further said democracy cannot survive in an atmosphere of "fear and violence", adding that the party will continue raising its voice against such atrocities in West Bengal. "The fact that such violence has occurred immediately after polling highlights a deeply disturbing pattern of political intimidation and vendetta," the West Bengal Congress posted on X.