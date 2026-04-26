'Shots will be fired': Karoline Leavitt's comments go viral after White House shooting

Washington:

A remark by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, "there will be some shots fired tonight", made moments before the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, has surprised many and gone viral online due to its timing. Leavitt made the remark during an interaction with Fox News, telling viewers that US President Donald Trump would "bring the heat" and that there would be "shots fired" at the event.

'Shots will be fired': Karoline Leavitt

"He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it's going to be really great," Levitt said ahead of the event.

To a question about who wrote the speech, she said, "I can't take credit. In true Donald Trump fashion, the man puts his pen to the paper himself. So it's a lot of his own work."

The comment was initially intended as a metaphor for sharp political jabs the President might deliver. However, it has since gone viral in a different context after reports emerged that actual shots were fired, drawing widespread attention to the timing of her statement.

What happened in White House?

Chaos broke during the annual White House press dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington on late Saturday night after a shooter tried to cross the security checkpoint at the venue and fired multiple shots, triggering panic among the people. The incident forced officials to evacuate President Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance; though they escaped unhurt.

The shooter was subdued immediately and brought under control, with Trump saying that the accused looked "pretty evil". According to CBS News, the shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, who hails from Torrance California. Authorities, though, are yet to confirm this but they have said that the accused acted alone, and was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives.

Soon after the incident, Trump took to Truth Social and praised the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their "quick and brave" response, confirming that the shooter had been apprehended. Trump said he had recommended that authorities "let the show go on," though he added that the final decision would rest with security officials.

"Regardless of what happens, the evening will be much different than planned," he noted, hinting at the disruption caused by the incident.

Also Read: Trump shares 1st photo of shooter, seen handcuffed and lying face down surrounded by officers

Also Read: Quite an evening, shooter apprehended: Trump on security scare at White House correspondents dinner