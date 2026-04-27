Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80 due to cardiac arrest

Mumbai:

Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday afternoon due to cardiac arrest at his residence, his actor friend Avatar Gill said. He was 80.

"I got a call from Bharat ji's son, Rahul, saying that his father passed away around 3:00 pm due to cardiac arrest at his residence. He was unwell for three days," the actor's close friend Avatar Gill told news agency PTI.

"I've known him for more than 50 years. We did many plays and acted in films together. We were constantly in touch but for a week we didn't speak to each other. For me, it is like losing an elder brother, a mentor, and a friend," he said.

Bharat Kapoor has largely played negative roles in films like "Barsaat", "Aakhree Raasta", "Noorie", "Ram Balram", "Inkaar", and many others.

The last rites of Bharat Kapoor were performed today evening at 6:00 PM at the crematorium near Sion Hospital, while the chautha ceremony will be held on April 30 at the North Bombay Association.

"Family and close friends from the industry, including Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Talvar, and theatre actors paid their last respects to him," Gill said.

Bharat Kapoor is survived by wife Lopa and sons Rahul and Sagar. His daughter Kavita died a few years ago.

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