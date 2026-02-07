Sunil Thapa, Priyanka Chopra's co-star from Mary Kom, dies at 68 due to cardiac arrest Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa died at the age of 68 on February 6, 2026. He was seen with Priyanka Chopra in the Bollywood film Mary Kom, in the role of coach M Narjit Singh.

New Delhi:

Nepali actor Sunil Thapa passed away on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu, after his condition suddenly worsened. Rajendra Bahadur Singh, the chairperson of the hospital where the incident occurred, told the press that Thapa was brought to the facility in an unconscious state. An ECG was performed at 7:44 am, confirming that he had passed away, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. “He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death,” a hospital source told the Post.

Sunil Thapa’s career

A doyen of Nepali cinema, Thapa worked extensively in Nepali, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri films over the years. He featured in over 300 Nepali films and was widely recognised for his iconic role as Rate Kaila in the film Chino, a character that firmly established him as one of the most sought-after antagonists in the industry.

Before entering films, Thapa began his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s and worked with leading fabric brands. He was also active in sports and played professional football for Bombay clubs. In his early years, Thapa worked as a photojournalist with JS Magazine (Junior Statesman) and covered the Bhutan Coronation in 1974.

Thapa was seen in Mary Kom

In Indian cinema, he rose to prominence with his supporting role in Mary Kom, which earned him a nomination at the prestigious Filmfare Awards. Prior to that, he made his Bollywood debut with Ek Duuje Ke Liye and went on to work in several Hindi, Tamil, and Bhojpuri films.

Apart from acting, Thapa also served as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy. His most recent cinematic appearance was in the film Eklo. While his family members are based in Mumbai, India, Thapa was residing in an apartment in Kathmandu.

