BMC: BJP's Ritu Tawde named Mahayuti's nominee for mayoral post, to file nomination today Ritu Tawde has been elected as a corporator from Ghatkopar for the third consecutive term. Despite belonging to the Maratha community, she has managed to secure victory from a ward dominated by Gujarati voters.

Mumbai:

BJP candidate Ritu Tawde will today file her nomination for the mayoral post after the Mahayuti coalition’s impressive show in BMC polls. Tawde is a corporator from Ward 132 in Ghatkopar and has been re-elected from this seat. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Shankar Ghadi is the alliance’s nominee for deputy mayor.

Ritu Tawde is known within the party for her effective communication with citizens and her ability to resolve local civic issues.

Despite belonging to the Maratha community, Ritu Tawde has managed to secure victory from a ward dominated by Gujarati voters. According to BJP leaders, she remains actively engaged at the grassroots level and is fully capable of addressing public grievances.

Ritu Tawde has been elected as a corporator from Ghatkopar for the third consecutive term. She has previously served as the Chairperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Education Committee and is currently working as the Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Morcha.

Ritu Tawde joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2012 after leaving the Congress.