ASEAN Connect: How PM Modi's Malaysia visit reinforces India's Act East Policy India’s Act East Policy is a diplomatic and strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India’s ties with the countries of Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region. It is essentially an evolution of the earlier Look East Policy, which was adopted by the then PM PV Narasimha Rao .

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a two-day official visit to Malaysia, responding to an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. This marks PM Modi’s third trip to Malaysia since he took office.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold comprehensive discussions with his Malaysian counterpart on various aspects of bilateral cooperation. PM Modi will also engage with members of the Indian community in Malaysia, as well as meet business leaders and industry representatives. The visit will coincide with the 10th India–Malaysia CEO Forum, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Malaysia have longstanding ties that are deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and civilization. These connections are further strengthened by the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, which is around 2.9 million strong, making it the third-largest Indian community in the world.

PM Modi’s visit to give boost to India’s Act East Policy

India’s Act East Policy is a diplomatic and strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India’s ties with the countries of Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region. It is essentially an evolution of the earlier Look East Policy, which was adopted by the then PM PV Narasimha Rao in 1991.

PM Modi’s visit to Malaysia is likely to give a big boost to this initiative. Increase trade, investment and technological cooperation with Southeast and East Asian countries has been key areas of focus since PM Modi took office.

The government has also proactively worked to develop transport, infrastructure and digital connectivity (roads, railways, ports and digital networks) linking India to ASEAN nations under the Act East Policy.

India and Malaysia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. During PM Modi’s visit, both leaders will review progress and set future priorities in this partnership.

Discussions are set to focus on expanding trade and investment, including encouraging Malaysian investment in India and deeper economic collaboration. Both the nations are also likely to collaborate in developing semiconductors.

ALSO READ: PM Modi begins two-day visit to Malaysia; trade, defence ties on agenda