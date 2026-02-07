Advertisement
  Live PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Netherlands lose O'Dowd early as Pakistan strike

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: Netherlands look for a strong start after being asked to bat first by Pakistan in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams face each other at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

The Netherlands made a strong start against Pakistan in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 as the two teams kick off the tournament. The match is taking place at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Fakhar Zaman missed out as Pakistan opted to bowl first in their Group A clash against the Dutch. Pakistan are the 2022 finalists but got knocked out from the league stage of the previous World Cup after losing to India and the USA. They have been placed in Group A alongside India, the USA and Namibia, apart from the Netherlands. The Salman Ali Agha-led team comes into the tournament after having clean-swept a depleted Australian side at home 3-0. They will look to make light work of the Dutch, who come into this World Cup undercooked, with just one T20I played in a long time now. The Men in Green will know they can't take them lightly, as the Netherlands were the ones who had stunned South Africa to knock them out of the 2022 World Cup, which made way for Pakistan.

Pakistan have threatened to boycott their league stage match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The clash is scheduled to take place on February 15; however, the Pakistan government has instructed its team not to take the field for the clash as it backs the ouster of Bangladesh from the tournament. The Men in Green will have to forfeit two points if they stay adamant of not facing the defending champions. This would put them under pressure and they will not have any margin for errors as losing to any of their other group members will put their progress to the Super Eight stage under big threat, just like it happened in 2024, when the USA made through after defeating the Men in Green in the league stage in Super Over after they had also lost their group encounter against India. Follow for all the latest updates on the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Latest Updates

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    O'Dowd gone, Pakistan get their first!!

    Pakistan have got their first as Salman Mirza has dismissed Max O'Dowd. A short ball as O'Dowd went for the ull, ended up top-edging this as the keeper grabs it. 

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Levitt taking on Shaheen!!

    Levitt is not sparing Shaheen here. Ever since his first four off him in the first over, he has been pressing the throttle against him. Levitt hit Shaheen for a four on the first ball of the third over before a brace. He then pulled Shaheen for the first six of the match and the tournament.

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Netherlands make fine start!!

    A four to kick start the proceedings by Levitt as he flicks Shaheen past square leg. O'Dowd then gets a four off an inside edge to the same region. Levitt then gets a four off Mirza in the first ball of the second over.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    The action is live!!

    And off we go in Colombo. Shaheen Afridi with the new ball in hand. Levitt and O'Dowd to open the innings. Here we go.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026: Sinhalese Sports Club pitch report

    The straight boundary from the South End is a long 82 metres, while the square and fine boundaries are noticeably shorter. There’s more grass on the pitch than usual, and it looks firm and well-prepared. Any early moisture has likely dried up, making this one of the better surfaces in Sri Lanka for pace and bounce. The new ball could offer a bit of nibble, and a total around 180 should be par.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup live: Here are the Playing XIs

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

    Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren

     

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Scott Edwards speaks at the toss

    "It's a good-looking wicket. Would've bowled, don't mind batting. For us, it's a big game, so are the other three. We've been in India and SL for a month and a half, used to the conditions. Plenty of allrounders and options for bowling and batting," Edwards said at the toss.

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup live: Salman Ali Agha speaks up at toss

    "Fresh pitch, rain around. We want to use moisture. First time I've seen this much grass I've seen in SL. We're pacing three pacers and allrounders. Netherlands are a good side, we want to execute out plans," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl!!

    Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. This is a green track, which is something Salman says he has not seen in Sri Lanka.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming up!!

    The players had arrived at the venue some time back. We have crossed the 10:30 AM toss time but the toss is coming up soon.

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How does the weather look in Colombo?

    Conditions look favourable at the moment, though humidity is expected to play a significant role. Rain shouldn’t be a concern early on, but there’s a chance it could come into play later in the afternoon.

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What's the schedule for today in T20 World Cup 2026?

    The opening day is an action-packed one with six teams in action. Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the tournament opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, from 11 AM onwards, while West Indies meet late entrants Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 3 PM. India will face the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7 PM.

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan, Netherlands kick off tournament

    It's time for the T20 World Cup 2026 as Pakistan face the Netherlands in the first match of the tournament at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The World Cup kicks off today with three matches lined up. West Indies and Scotland will face off later in the day, while India will also kick off their campaign in the tournament. But first up, the Pakistan vs Netherlands clash. So stay tuned with us, as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game in Colombo.

