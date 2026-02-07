Ghooskhor Pandat: FWICE sends warning to Manoj Bajpayee starrer's producers over title dispute Manoj Bajpayee's film, titled Ghooskhor Pandat recently sparked a major controversy. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also raised objections regarding the film's title.

New Delhi:

Following the backlash against the Ghooskhor Pandat's title, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has issued a special appeal to film and television producer bodies, OTT platforms, and various film associations. Through a letter, they expressed concern over the use of derogatory and offensive titles. For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix film that was announced on February 3, 2026. However, since then a controversy erupted where social media users called out the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat for defaming a particular community through the title and dialogues of their film. Later, several FIR were filed against the makers and now FWICE has also issued a warning against Neeraj Pandey.

Film's title deemed offensive

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) addressed film and television producer bodies, OTT platforms and various film associations through a letter on Friday. In its letter, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees wrote, 'We are expressing serious concern regarding the controversial film titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' produced under the Neeraj Pandey banner. The concerned associations are strongly objecting to the use of this title. It targets a particular community and their traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner. Such titles have the potential to hurt sentiments, create misunderstandings and disrupt social harmony.'

Order issued to Neeraj Pandey

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees further stated in the letter, 'We appeal to the producer bodies to refrain from registering provocative titles. Director Neeraj Pandey is advised to withdraw the title to maintain social harmony and unity.'

What was said about the action to be taken?

Finally, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees demanded appropriate action. FWICE said, 'If the necessary action is not taken soon, we will be forced to advise all our affiliated associations and our numerous members to distance themselves from any project of producer Neeraj Pandey. We are confident that you (Neeraj Pandey) will understand the seriousness of this matter and take the right action in the interest of the film industry and society.'

Also Read: Ghooskhor Pandat controversy explained: Why Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey's film is under scrutiny?