Ghooskhor Pandat controversy explained: Why Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey's film is under scrutiny? Ghooskhor Pandat featuring Manoj Bajpayee has come under a legal scanner in Uttar Pradesh after an FIR was lodged in Lucknow over its title. Read further to know about the whole controversy surrounding the Netflix film.

Even before its release, Netflix's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has fallen into controversy. An FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the director and team of the film over hurting religious and caste sentiment. It is significant to note that the FIR was lodged on charges of attempting to disturb social harmony and hurting religious and caste-based sentiments. Apart from this, protests and calls for a ban have already been held in Bhopal. A petition has also been filed against the series in the Delhi High Court.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate said under the zero tolerance policy of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, strict action would be taken against any element that hurt the sentiments of any community or played with peace and law and order.

What is the controversy?

The title of this movie, Ghooskhor Pandat, has allegedly offended a particular community. As a result, huge anger and outrage against this film have been noticed on various social media platforms, primarily as a response from Brahmin community members and social organisations, who are frustrated and offended by its title and content.

Looking at the matter in the beginning, it seems that the director and his team shared the information in a way that promoted social discord, disrupted peace and order, and threatened communal harmony.

Neeraj Panday's clarification

Addressing the concerns, the director issued a clarification in an Instagram post, saying, 'Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences (sic).'

The note further added, 'We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon (sic).'

What's in the FIR?

The police action is based on the assessment of the content:

Uses objectionable references to a particular caste/community (Brahmin) through its title and narrative

Is alleged to hurt religious and social sentiments

Contains elements that may disturb social harmony and public order

Appears, from the trailer and scenes, to promote unrest and spread disharmony

The document also clearly brings out the fact that the action is initiated as per the directives of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding content which incites social and religious disagreements, and further action will be initiated upon detailed investigation. A case has been registered against the perpetrator under sections 196 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure, 2023, 299 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure, 2023, 352 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure, 2023, and 353 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure, 2023, and section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

