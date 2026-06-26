'Push her from the same fort if found guilty': Siya Goyal's father seeks strictest punishment

Pune:

As the probe intensifies in the Pune fort murder case, the father of Siya Goyal has demanded the harshest possible punishment for the accused, including his daughter, saying she should hurled down from the same place where realtor Ketan Agarwal was pushed to his death.

Praveen Goyal made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

"Ketan was like a son to me, and the loss had shattered both our families. We were eagerly preparing for the wedding," he said. "Whatever has happened is deeply tragic. Even today we cannot bring ourselves to believe it."

Her mother has also demanded death penalty for the accused and said her daughter should be hanged till death if she is found guilty.

Meanwhile, Praveen has also refuted the allegations levelled by Ketan's family that he and his family were aware about the conspiracy and that they purportedly concealed certain facts from them. He said the family had no idea about Siya's affair with a third person, while he described her daughter as a "simple girl".

SIT to be formed?

The Maharashtra government could likely constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe 26-year-old Ketan's murder case. The development comes after Assembly's presiding officer Raju Khare directed the government to do the same.

The issue was also raised by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunil Shelke in the House, who claimed Siya's family concealed information as he urged the government to provide justice to Ketan.

Currently, the police are investigating the matter, which have found that Siya gave a signal to her lover Chetan Chaudhary, who pushed Ketan to his death from the Lohagad Fort on June 18. The police said this was a part of the plan and the duo exactly did this following multiple failed attempts to kill Ketan.

Currently, a probe remains underway to find more about the incident.

"Initially, both tried to shift the blame onto each other, which is a common tendency among criminals during interrogation. However, Siya eventually admitted that she hatched the conspiracy and Chetan was also involved in the planning," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

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