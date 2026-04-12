Asha Bhosle, legendary singer, dies at 92; funeral to be held tomorrow

New Delhi:

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday (April 12) due to multiple organ failure, her family and doctors confirmed. The last rites will be held on Monday at 4 pm at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

"My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," her son Anand Bhosle said.

Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital on Saturday following chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had said in a social media post. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

Asha Bhosle No More: The singer who was known for versatility

The 92-year-old's career spanned over eight decades in which she sung songs many languages and for different actors, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Padmini and Vyjayanthimala. Known for her versatility, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in different languages.

Some of her popular songs were Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', In Ankhon Ki Masti', Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and 'Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main', among others.

In her career, Bhosle, who was the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, received numerous awards and honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, which is India's second-highest civilian award. She was also acknowledged by the Guinness World Records in 2011.

India pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

Bhosle's demise has left the entire country grieving. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has paid tribute to her and said she is profoundly saddened by her demise. In an X post, she said Bhosle has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.

"She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018," she said.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar also paid tribute to her, saying Bhosle's work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world. "Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours," he said.