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'One of India's most versatile voices': PM Modi 'deeply saddened' by Asha Bhosle's demise

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Asha Bhosle No More: Paying tribute to Asha Bhosle on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the singer will continue to inspire generations, adding that her songs will forever echo in people’s lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with legendary singer Asha Bhosle/ File photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with legendary singer Asha Bhosle/ File photo Image Source : X/ @narendramodi
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was 'deeply pained' by the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, as he called her one of the most versatile voices India has ever seen. Bhosle, the prime minister said, will continue inspiring generations in the country and her songs will forever echo in the lives of the people.

"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance," he said.

"I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers," he said in his tribute on X (formerly Twitter). 

Asha Bhosle's funeral on Monday

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday following chest infection and exhaustion. She passed away at the hospital on Sunday afternoon, her son, Anand confirmed, while adding that the funeral will be held at the Shivaji Park on Monday.

The singer, who was known for her versatility, will also be given full state honours. 

"People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," Anand told reporters.

Asha Bhosle's versatility

Born on September 8, 1933, in Maharashtra's Sangli, Bhosle was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. In her eight decade career, she recorded more than 12,000 songs in different India languages. She even sung for many actresses, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Some of her famous songs were Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, 'In Ankhon Ki Masti', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and 'Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main'.

In her career, she also received many honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Vibhushan, and National Awards.

All on Asha Bhosle's demise
Asha Bhosle, legendary singer, dies at 92; funeral to be held tomorrow
'A mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts': India pays tribute to Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle and RD Burman’s love story: How two legends changed Hindi music forever

 

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