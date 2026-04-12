'One of India's most versatile voices': PM Modi 'deeply saddened' by Asha Bhosle's demise

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was 'deeply pained' by the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, as he called her one of the most versatile voices India has ever seen. Bhosle, the prime minister said, will continue inspiring generations in the country and her songs will forever echo in the lives of the people.

"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance," he said.

"I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers," he said in his tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

Asha Bhosle's funeral on Monday

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday following chest infection and exhaustion. She passed away at the hospital on Sunday afternoon, her son, Anand confirmed, while adding that the funeral will be held at the Shivaji Park on Monday.

The singer, who was known for her versatility, will also be given full state honours.

"People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," Anand told reporters.

Asha Bhosle's versatility

Born on September 8, 1933, in Maharashtra's Sangli, Bhosle was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. In her eight decade career, she recorded more than 12,000 songs in different India languages. She even sung for many actresses, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

Some of her famous songs were Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, 'In Ankhon Ki Masti', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and 'Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main'.

In her career, she also received many honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Vibhushan, and National Awards.