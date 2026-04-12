'Will hold on to this for life': When Tabu remembered Asha Bhosle's precious gift in a post from 5 days ago

New Delhi:

India lost one of its most iconic voices as Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 due to multiple organ failure. A career that spanned over eight decades, across languages, genres, and generations, came to a close, leaving behind music that continues to define Indian cinema. Just days before the passing of Asha Bhosle, actor Tabu shared a deeply personal moment.

It wasn’t a grand tribute or a public celebration. It was something simpler. A gift, a memory, a feeling. For her birthday in November, Tabu had received a guitar from Asha Bhosle. She wrote about it in a post that now reads very differently. Tabu penned, “Tell me of your most memorable days..Tell me of the moments you will never forget. Tell me what moves you the most.. Tell me of your most prized possessions. It was my birthday in November and there it was, through my door.. this beauty.. this guitar.. Ashaji’s gift to me. Words could never hold the gratitude I feel.."

Speaking of her love for the legendary signer, Tabu wrote, "I love and admire you more than I can say, Ashaji.. Through your songs we felt love and longing.. pain and passion..I will hold on to this for life and Someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this." At the time, it felt like a warm, intimate exchange between an artist and an admirer. Today, it feels like something else. A moment frozen just before goodbye.

A gift that now carries a different weight

There is something quietly poetic about the gesture. Asha Bhosle, whose voice carried emotion for decades, gifted a guitar, an instrument that asks to be played, felt, and remembered. For Tabu, it was already special. Now, it becomes something permanent. Not just a gift, but a reminder of a connection that will no longer have new conversations, only memories.

That last line lingers the most. “Someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this.” It reads differently now. Not as a plan, but as a wish that will remain suspended in time.

Asha tai's memories remain, even when the moment passes

Asha Bhosle’s voice has always lived in other people’s emotions. In love, in heartbreak, in longing. That is why moments like these resonate beyond the individuals involved. Because the story is no longer just about a guitar or a birthday. It is about how deeply her music was felt. How it moved people to express, to remember, to hold on.

Also read: Asha Bhosle and RD Burman’s love story: How two legends changed Hindi music forever