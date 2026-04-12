Asha Bhosle dies: Which actress got the most songs from renowned singer

Mumbai:

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her family and doctors confirmed. Her last rites will be held on Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Asha leaves behind an extraordinary musical legacy, having lent her voice to countless actors across generations. Among her many iconic collaborations, she is especially remembered for singing the highest number of songs for the legendary dancer-actress Helen.

Helen, celebrated for her electrifying cabaret and dance numbers in Bollywood during the 1950s to 1970s, found a perfect artistic partner in Asha. The singer’s energetic and expressive voice seamlessly complemented Helen’s dynamic on-screen presence, creating moments that remain unforgettable in Indian cinema. Their association became very famous over the time.

Some of the most iconic songs Asha Bhosle sang for Helen include “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Yeh Mera Dil,” “O Haseena Zulfon Wali,” “Aa Jaane Jaan,” “Mehbooba Mehbooba,” “Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu,” and “Monica, O My Darling.”

She also sang for other actors as well, including Rekha, Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi.

Asha Bhosle has recorded more than 12,000 songs across multiple languages and genres. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000) for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema and later received a Grammy nomination for her album You've Stolen My Heart.

Her major national and cultural honours also include the Padma Vibhushan (2008), Banga Bibhushan (2018), and Maharashtra Bhushan (2021), recognizing her immense contribution to music and Indian culture.