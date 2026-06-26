Why Nihang Sikhs marched to Himachal-Uttarakhand border and what caused the tensions?

Dehradun:

Security has been tightened along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border after a large number of Nihang Sikhs gathered at the Kulhal border in Dehradun district, protesting restrictions imposed on their entry into Uttarakhand following the recent Karnaprayag dispute.

According to officials, police stopped groups of Nihang Sikhs from entering the state, triggering protests and slogan-shouting at the border. Authorities alleged that some protesters pelted stones, damaged police barricades and attempted to force their way into Uttarakhand. Police and other security personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Security stepped up at Himachal-Uttarakhand border

Following the unrest, additional police forces have been deployed at the Kulhal border, while vehicles entering Uttarakhand are being subjected to intensive checks. Security has also been strengthened across all border points after Nihang Sikh groups announced their march towards the state in the wake of the Karnaprayag incident.

Officials from the Uttarakhand Police, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the civil administration are closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, talks are underway at the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara between representatives of the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh administrations and Nihang Sikh leaders in an effort to resolve the issue peacefully.

What sparked the dispute?

The tension stems from an incident on June 16 in Karnaprayag, where a clash broke out between Nihang Sikhs and local residents, leaving four locals injured. Police subsequently arrested four Nihang Sikhs in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, a group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly occupied the Nagarasu Gurdwara in Rudraprayag district. The gurdwara was vacated on Tuesday following mediation by the local administration and a delegation from Punjab.

What are Nihang Sikhs demanding?

Nihang Sikhs gathered at the border said they had no intention of disturbing law and order and only wanted to proceed peacefully to Hemkund Sahib while chanting "Satnam Waheguru."

They demanded the release of the four arrested Nihang Sikhs and their return to Punjab, saying they would not leave the border until their companions were freed.

Police version

Earlier, Garhwal Inspector General Rajiv Swaroop dismissed what he described as misinformation surrounding the Nagarasu Gurdwara dispute.

"The incident initially began as a dispute between Nihang devotees and the management of the gurdwara where they were having langar. Following an argument, the management called the police through the emergency helpline 112. When police arrived, some Nihang devotees panicked and locked themselves on the terrace of the building. Several rounds of talks were held with them," he said.

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