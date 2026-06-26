NCERT includes chapters on SIR, Emergency in Class 9 Social Science text book

New Delhi:

A year after the Election Commission (EC) ordered a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, NCERT has included chapter on SIR in Class 9 Social Science text book. The book — ‘Understanding Society India and Beyond: Part 1’ describes India's electoral process as "unparalleled." According to the book, the Election Commission is responsible for conducting free and fair elections in the country, as well as preparing electoral rolls and strengthening the democratic system.

For the first time, the book includes a separate chapter on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), explaining that its objective is to update the electoral roll, verify it, and rectify errors. According to the NCERT, this process ensures that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.

The book also explains that during the Special Summary Revision (SSR), the names of new voters who have turned 18 are added. Meanwhile, the names of individuals who have passed away, changed their addresses, or are listed more than once are removed from the list. Additionally, claims and objections are invited from the public before the final electoral roll is published, ensuring that any errors can be rectified in a timely manner.

The new book also mentions measures such as EVMs, VVPATs, the Model Code of Conduct, and voter awareness campaigns aimed at making the electoral process transparent and trustworthy.

The book also features a section on Emergency in a chapter titled ‘Democracy’ under topic - ‘Challenges to democratic practices in India’. As per the chapter, "one of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing."

"In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested," it added.

The book also mentioned formation of coalition governments fter the Lok Sabha elections of 1977, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024.