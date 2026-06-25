'Emergency chapter' row in textbook: NCERT says fake version circulated online, to take legal action

New Delhi:

Amid row of "Emergency chapter" in NCERT Class 9 social science text book, NCERT said that a fake version of the Class 9 Social Science text book is circulating online. As per reports, the "Emergency chapter" is part of the Class 9 social science text book. "NCERT has noticed the circulation of unauthorized and pirated copies of its textbooks in print and digital formats. A fake version of the Class 9 Social Science Part 1 book, "Understanding Society: India and Beyond" is also being shared through social media, websites, and messaging groups," NCERT in a post on X mentioned.

NCERT has warned of taking legal action against the perpetrators and advised students and teachers to access NCERT books only through official sources NCERT website (ncert.nic.in), ePathshala, and authorized vendors.

NCERT's take on 'Emergency chapter' row

NCERT textbooks are published and printed only through official channels of the council. No textbook is authorised for circulation in any form, prior to its official release

The contents being circulated through unofficial sources may be inaccurate, incomplete, tampered with or entirely fabricated and must not be relied upon by students, teachers and parents

NCERT said that such unauthorised circulation is illegal and constitutes a punishable offence under the Copyright Act, 1957 and other applicable laws.

What's the controversy?

As per reports, NCERT "Emergency chapter" textbook states, "One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing."

"In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested," it added.

Karnataka group questions NCERT’s class 6 Kannada textbook

A Karnataka-based education rights group has accused NCERT of its attempt to "saffronise" the curriculum through its newly introduced class 6 Kannada textbook. The group alleged that the textbook gives prominence to religious themes while marginalising Karnataka's cultural identity and diverse dietary practices. People's Alliance for Fundamental Rights to Education said the textbook, titled 'Krishna', reflected a broader trend of introducing mythology and religious themes into school education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework. "This is nothing but a project to saffronise the curriculum," PAFRE Principal Convener Niranjanaradhya V P claimed in a statement.

He also questioned the rationale behind naming the textbook 'Krishna'. PAFRE alleged that Karnataka's cultural and literary heritage had been overlooked in the textbook. "Karnataka's identity is rooted in the ideas and contributions of great poets and reformers such as Adikavi Pampa, Kuvempu, Kota Shivaram Karanth and Basavanna. Yet NCERT has chosen the name 'Krishna'," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

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