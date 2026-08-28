'Fail' word to be dropped from Bihar Board students' marksheets: Education Minister

Patna:

The word "fail" will be dropped from Bihar Board students' marksheets, instead, the phrase "Eligible for Skill Training" will be used on the certificates, said Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari. The education minister stated that rules will be amended to this effect, and the Education Department will soon issue the necessary directives to the Bihar School Examination Board. A child's talent is not diminished simply by failing to secure expected marks in an examination, therefore, words like "Fail" will not be used on the certificate, said the minister.

According to the minister, special classes would be conducted for a month for students appearing in the matriculation supplementary examination. The objective is to provide students with an opportunity for better preparation and to ensure their success.

CM to launch teacher support portal on September 5

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary will launch "Teacher Support Portal" from Teachers' Day event in Patna. Students from Bihar government's model schools - Saraswati Vidya Niketan and teachers from DIET, SCERT will grace the event. One selected teacher from each district will be honoured with a state-level award.

Bihar govt launches 'Vidya Saathi' App

The Bihar government has launched "Vidya Saathi" App for students of Classes 9 to 12. The app aims to connect students with teachers "24x7" and around 75,000 teachers will provide one-on-one academic support round the clock, as per the Bihar government's statement.

Launching the app, the chief minister said that this is a significant initiative towards providing quality education to students and board exam aspirants. "The primary purpose of the Vidya Sathi app is to provide students studying in model schools with the facility of online learning 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in addition to their school studies. Through this, students can easily prepare for competitive exams including medical and engineering," the minister said.

"Students from classes 9 to 12 in 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across the state are now receiving free unlimited education through the app. Whether it's a doubt or a topic—arrangement to study anytime within 24 hours with a teacher of your choice to understand it," read Bihar School Examination Board's post on X.

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