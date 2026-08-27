NLSIU cancels convocation for graduating batch amid CJI Surya Kant's presence row

Bengaluru:

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has cancelled the convocation ceremony for the 2026 graduating batch citing "unavoidable circumstances.” The university earlier on August 3 had sent an mail informing students that the ceremony was to take place on September 12, however, a notice dated August 27 has announced that the convocation has been called off.

(Image Source : REPORTER )NLSIU notification.

"All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the governing bodies. Students may elect to receive their certificates by courier or collect them at campus. The university will share a new form and the process with all graduating students to choose their preferred option later today," the varsity in a notification mentioned.

Students and alumni oppose CJI Surya Kant's invitation to convocation event

The students and alumni of NLSIU had opposed the invitation to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra for the upcoming convocation of the varsity. "(We) express our strong disapproval of Mr Manan Kumar Mishra attending the convocation of NLSIU without taking responsibility for his conduct and stand in solidarity with NALSAR in their request to reconsider the choice of the Chief Justice of India as Chief Guest for their Convocation and express our strong disapproval of the CJI attending the convocation of NLSIU for the same reasons," the statement read.

The NLSIU students and alumni also criticised the August 13 order of the BCI, which was revoked later, saying the students of the NALSAR University had shown courage to speak the truth, showing their "unconditional solitary" with them. The joint statement was signed by 165 graduating students of the Class of 2026, 409 current students and 128 alumni. "We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal "proceedings" can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI," they said.

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After NALSAR row, NLSIU students and alumni oppose invite to CJI Surya Kant, BCI chairman for convocation