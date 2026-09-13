Mayawati targets Akash Anand over health rumours, says 'he is not working with his own mind'

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has made a fresh statement about party leaders who were expelled from the organisation, as well as her nephew Akash Anand. Mayawati said people expelled from the party had spread rumours about her health and claimed that she was seriously ill.

Addressing the issue, Mayawati said that Akash Anand himself had called her on Saturday night to ask whether she was unwell.

"People expelled from the party spread rumours that I am very ill"

Mayawati said that rumours about her health had been deliberately spread by people who had been removed from the BSP. She said, "Party se nikale gaye logon ne bhram failaya ki main bahut beemar hoon." (People expelled from the party spread the misconception that I am very ill.)

Mayawati added that Akash Anand had called her the previous night and asked whether she was ill. She further criticised Akash Anand, saying, "Akash Anand abhi bhi apne dimaag se kaam nahi kar raha, Ashok Siddharth ke dimaag se kaam kar raha hai." (Akash Anand is still not working with his own mind, but is working on Ashok Siddharth's advice.) According to Mayawati, Akash Anand called her residence at 10:04 pm on Saturday and asked about her health. She said he wanted to know whether her health had deteriorated.

Mayawati has already expelled Akash Anand and Ishaan Anand from the party. Following Akash's expulsion, however, he has continued to receive support from sections of the BSP's social media base.

Akash Anand gets support on social media

Mayawati's latest remarks have triggered another wave of discussion on social media, with several users on X appealing to her to bring Akash Anand back into the BSP.

Some users have claimed that the Bahujan community would not accept anyone other than Akash Anand, while others have expressed their support for him and described him as an emerging leader.

Messages such as "Apna Akash, umeedon ka Akash" (Our Akash, the sky of hopes) and claims that "Akash Anand is not just a name, but a brand" have also surfaced on the platform.

Some social media users have also pointed to Akash's phone call to Mayawati, saying that despite everything that has happened, he remains concerned about her health.

Akhilesh, Chandrashekhar have spoken about Akash

Akash Anand's political future has also generated interest beyond the BSP. According to the new inputs, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Azad Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad have previously spoken about taking Akash Anand along.

The developments have added another dimension to the political debate surrounding the BSP and its leadership ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Why did Mayawati fall out with Akash Anand?

According to sources cited in the inputs, one of the major reasons behind Akash Anand's expulsion was his growing popularity among sections of the Dalit community. The concern, according to these sources, was that Anand could become more popular than other leaders within the BSP's support base.

Akash Anand had earlier been named Mayawati's political successor, a decision that significantly increased his stature within the party. He was also active on social media and frequently addressed BSP workers' meetings in his capacity as the party's national coordinator.

According to the inputs, Akash received strong support when he attended meetings of BSP workers. During a meeting in Aurangabad, some workers reportedly complained to him about a party leader. Anand is said to have responded that action would be taken against the leader.

The matter subsequently reached Mayawati. According to sources, she felt that Akash was becoming too powerful and was attempting to take decisions within the party.

Ticket distribution also became a point of tension

The sources further claim that Mayawati was concerned about Akash Anand allegedly giving assurances to people regarding party tickets for the 2027 elections in coordination with his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

Mayawati had earlier removed the post of chief sector in-charge and increased the responsibilities given to Anand Kumar. She has also publicly criticised Akash Anand for allegedly not acting independently and for being influenced by Ashok Siddharth.

However, BSP supporters point out that this is not the first time Akash Anand has been removed from the party or denied the position of successor. According to them, he was previously expelled and later returned to the BSP, before once again being designated as Mayawati's successor.

The latest episode has therefore brought the question of Akash Anand's political future back into focus, even as Mayawati maintains that she is healthy and continues to lead the BSP.

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