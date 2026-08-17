After NALSAR row, NLSIU students and alumni oppose invite to CJI Surya Kant, BCI chairman for convocation

Bengaluru:

The students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Karnataka's Bengaluru have opposed the invitation to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra for the upcoming convocation of the varsity. The development comes BCI's controversial order to all state bar councils that barred the enrolment of graduates from the NALSAR University of Hyderabad.

In a statement dated August 15, the students and alumni criticised the August 13 order of the BCI, which was revoked later, saying the students of the NALSAR University had shown courage to speak the truth, showing their "unconditional solitary" with them. The joint statement was signed by 165 graduating students of the Class of 2026, 409 current students and 128 alumni.

"We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal "proceedings" can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI," the statement read.

The NLSIU students and alumni said BCI's order only created a "chilling effect" on free speech across the country.

"(We) express our strong disapproval of Mr Manan Kumar Mishra attending the convocation of NLSIU without taking responsibility for his conduct and stand in solidarity with NALSAR in their request to reconsider the choice of the Chief Justice of India as Chief Guest for their Convocation and express our strong disapproval of the CJI attending the convocation of NLSIU for the same reasons," they said.

BCI's controversial order

The BCI's order had caused a row across India that barred enrollment of the 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law at all state bar councils. Following the controversy, the order was revoked, with Mishra issuing a clarification later and saying dissent is welcomed in a democracy.

Meanwhile, Kant also criticised the BCI order, underling that the body should not have interfered over the matter. He also said the matter is only an issue between him and the students, adding that the latter have complete right to protest lawfully.

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