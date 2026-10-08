Bengaluru petrol pump erupts into fireball after Jaguar car crashes into it | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

Late Wednesday night, a Jaguar car rammed into a fuel station in Bengaluru, sparking a massive fire. The occupants of the car and the fuel station staff narrowly escaped with their lives. According to reports, the car was being driven by a man named Sanjay, who was accompanied by a female friend.

Sanjay drove into the station and reversed his car negligently, striking an employee named Guddu Kumar and then crashing into a fuel dispenser. As the fire broke out, Sanjay and his female companion fled to save themselves. Guddu Kumar sustained burn injuries to his legs and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Similar incidents: Sleeper bus catches fire on Greater Noida Expressway

A massive fire broke out in a moving bus on the Greater Noida Expressway. The fire in sleeper bus caused panic in the surrounding area. Soon after receiving information, the fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and are currently working to extinguish the flames. According to reports, this incident occurred in the Knowledge Park police station area of ​​Greater Noida.

According to information provided by PTI, the double-decker bus that caught fire was going from Delhi to Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the accident. Officials stated that 32 people were on board the bus when the accident occurred, and all were safely evacuated. However, all the luggage of the passengers was burned.

All passengers were evacuated from the bus after the fire incident was reported. A horrifying video has surfaced in which the bus can be seen on fire on the expressway, with a billow of smoke rising as passengers walk past. Firefighters were then seen trying to douse the flames as onlookers watch.

Another bus carrying 30 to 35 passengers caught fire on Yamuna Expressway

The incident was reported weeks after a sleeper bus carrying about 30 to 35 passengers caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. While all passengers on the bus were evacuated, several were not as lucky a week earlier, when at least nine people, including a woman, died. In that incident, the fire spread through the bus within minutes, which forced passengers to try to escape through thick smoke, while some jumped out of the moving vehicle to save themselves.

The incident was reported when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh when the fire broke out at about 11.30 pm. The fire department team reached the spot after receiving information and later brought the fire under control.

Also Read:

After Gurugram, hit-and-run in Noida; man sent flying by speeding car in Noida Extension | VIDEO