Karnataka man brutally murdered in Sharjah, body found chopped into nine pieces; wife and son missing

Udupi:

In a startling event, a man hailing from Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district was brutally murdered in Sharjah in July, and the shocking details of the crime emerged nearly two months later, after his body was found cut into nine parts, his brother said. His wife and their teenage son have been missing since the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Alwyn Prakash Kundar, who had been working at Sharjah Airport for about 14 years. He was living in Sharjah with his wife, Tina Kundar, and their teenage son. His wife, a native of Udyavar in Udupi, is a school teacher, while their son is a 10th-grade student.

'I am fine': A cryptic msg

Prakash's brother, Anil Prashanth Kundar, said that he tried to contact him around July 20. Prakash did not answer the call but sent a text message stating that "he was fine." The family found this unusual, as Prakash typically communicated via voice messages. When Anil tried calling again about a week later, there was still no response.

Concerned about his brother, Anil contacted Manohar, a classmate of Prakash living in Sharjah, and asked him to check on Prakash's well-being.

According to reports, Manohar visited the flat provided to Prakash by his company. The watchman informed him that Prakash had gone to India. Initially, the company's HR department also told the family that he had left for India.

However, Anil informed the company that Prakash had not returned to India and urged them to ascertain his whereabouts.

Chopped body found inside parked car

A subsequent check of his passport revealed that Prakash was still in Sharjah. A missing person complaint was then filed.

During the search, Prakash's body was found inside a car parked on the route to Oman.

According to his brother, the body had been chopped into nine pieces and packed into two bags. The body was later identified as that of Prakash.

Reports indicate that the motive behind the murder is currently under investigation. Sharjah authorities have not yet publicly disclosed details regarding the suspects or the motive for the killing.

Wife and son missing

A major mystery in this case is the whereabouts of Prakash's wife, Tina, and their minor son. According to reports, both have been missing since Prakash's death. While there is speculation that they may have left Sharjah for India, their current location and any potential connection to the murder remain unconfirmed.

Some reports have raised suspicions regarding the wife's involvement; however, this allegation remains unproven, and there is no concrete information concerning her role in the murder.

The family states they are unaware of any disputes between Prakash and his wife.

Prakash's brother, Anil, met with the Superintendent of Police in Udupi and submitted a formal request for assistance regarding the case.

The family is now awaiting the completion of legal formalities in the UAE so that the body can be repatriated to India.

They have also sought further information from Sharjah authorities regarding the murder, the circumstances in which the body was found, and the whereabouts of the wife and son.

According to reports, the Udupi police are awaiting official information from Sharjah authorities, hoping the investigation will shed light on the circumstances of the murder and identify those responsible.

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