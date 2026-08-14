'Dialogue between me and students': CJI Surya Kant slams BCI over order on NALSAR University graduates

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday expressed displeasure over Bar Council of India (BCI) order that barred the enrolment of graduates from the NALSAR University of Hyderabad, calling the matter an issue between him and students.

The CJI underlined that the BCI shouldn't have interfered over the matter, as the Supreme Court said students have the right to protest lawfully. The apex court also sort a reply from the BCI over its order and said no punitive action should be taken against the NALSAR's students and the faculty.

"BCI has nothing do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?" Kant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "When I was in college, I was actively involved in student activities. Sometimes, even if they are saying the wrong thing, if they are lawfully raising their voice, it must be allowed."

Kant's observations came after a three-judge bench agreed to hear a plea by senior advocate K Parameshwar over the BCI's order. The bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, will now hear the matter again after two weeks.

In its August 13 directive, the BCI ordered all states bar councils that 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law should not be enrolled; although it was revoked within hours after it caused a row. Criticising the order, Parameshwar told the bench that the BCI does not have an authority to interfere in activities that are taking placing outside the university.

Meanwhile, BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra issued a clarification and said no action is required against 2026 batch of NALSAR University. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, he also said dissent is welcomed in a democracy and "public ridicule of constitutional institutions is often counterproductive".

He also wished the students for their careers.

"A word of wisdom: we take immense pride in our legal institutions, and the day you enrol, you become vanguards. Voice your opinions freely, but with respect and institutional decorum," his X post read.

ALSO READ:

'Don't waste our time': CJI Surya Kant during hearing on plea over police action on CJP protesters