BCI takes U-turn, clears NALSAR 2026 graduates for bar enrolment after CJI Suryakant invite row

New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has withdrawn its earlier restriction on the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, offering major relief to students caught up in a controversy surrounding an alleged campaign linked to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's proposed participation in the university's convocation. In a fresh communication issued on Thursday, the BCI said all NALSAR students graduating in 2026 would be free to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice. The decision followed deliberations by the BCI Council and consideration of a report indicating that the overwhelming majority of the graduating students were not involved in, or did not intend to participate in, any move aimed at showing disrespect.

BCI modifies earlier order

The latest communication, signed by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, said the Council had "thoroughly discussed and deliberated" on the earlier communication issued the same day regarding the factual inquiry and enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduates. Following the discussion, the Council decided to modify the earlier direction restricting the students' enrolment with State Bar Councils. "Accordingly, the Council modifies the order of the Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils. All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice," the communication states. The decision means that NALSAR's 2026 graduates will not have to wait for the completion of the ongoing inquiry before beginning the enrolment process required to enter the legal profession.

Why had the BCI taken action against NALSAR graduates?

The controversy relates to an alleged campaign at NALSAR concerning the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the university's convocation. The BCI had earlier sought a factual inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the campaign, including the individuals allegedly involved in initiating or organising it. The earlier direction on enrolment had raised concerns among the graduating students because the restriction applied to the 2026 graduating batch amid allegations concerning the conduct of some individuals.

The Council has now indicated that the allegations should not result in the entire graduating batch being denied the opportunity to enrol with State Bar Councils. "No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part," the BCI said in its latest communication.

BCI awaits NALSAR Vice-Chancellor's inquiry report

While giving students the green light for enrolment, the BCI has not closed the matter. The Council said it would wait for the inquiry report from the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR before determining whether any further action is necessary. The factual inquiry is expected to establish what happened, who may have been involved and whether the conduct of any individual or group warrants further examination under the applicable statutory framework.

The BCI said it had also received reports from "some reliable sources" alleging that a small number of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating students. The Council has not taken a final view on those allegations and said any further action would be considered only after receiving the Vice-Chancellor's report.

Relief for entire 2026 graduating batch

The latest decision draws a clear distinction between allegations involving specific individuals and the professional future of an entire graduating class. Rather than keeping the enrolment of all 2026 NALSAR graduates on hold while the inquiry continues, the BCI has allowed every student to approach the State Bar Council of their choice. This ensures that students who were not involved in the alleged campaign are not adversely affected by the controversy.

At the same time, the BCI has retained the option of examining individual responsibility once the factual inquiry is completed. The latest communication has been issued with the approval of the BCI Council and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law as well as the Secretaries of all State Bar Councils.

(With inputs from ANI)

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