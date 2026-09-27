Mann Ki Baat 138th episode: PM Modi speaks on India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, census and more

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, September 27, spoke about India's approach towards terrorism and highlighted the country's stated zero-tolerance policy.

During the programme, the Prime Minister referred to India's counter-terror operations over the past decade, from the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air strike to Operation Sindoor. He said these actions reflected India's message that any attempt to target the country would invite a response.

'Zero-tolerance policy' against terrorism

PM Modi said India is following a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. He highlighted the approach while referring to the country's response to terror attacks and the operations carried out against terrorist targets.

The Prime Minister said that if terrorists target India, they will be given a befitting response. The message formed a key part of the section of his Mann Ki Baat address focusing on national security and the fight against terrorism.

From surgical strike to Operation Sindoor

Referring to the last decade, PM Modi spoke about the surgical strike conducted in 2016, the Balakot air strike in 2019 and Operation Sindoor.

The 2016 surgical strikes were carried out on September 28-29. The government has described the operation as targeting terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control following the Uri terror attack.

The Balakot air strike followed the Pulwama terror attack and was conducted in February 2019. The government has described it as a pre-emptive strike targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed training facility in Balakot, Pakistan.

PM Modi also referred to Operation Sindoor, launched in 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's message on terror response

During the address, PM Modi linked these operations with India's broader approach towards terrorism. He said the country had repeatedly made it clear that terrorist attacks would not go unanswered.

The Prime Minister has previously described Operation Sindoor as a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and outlined a policy of responding to terrorist attacks on India's own terms.

The government has also described the 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot air strikes and 2025 Operation Sindoor as major actions reflecting India's approach to cross-border terrorism.

Ashok Singhal remembered on birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shri Ashok Singhal on his birth centenary, recalling his lifelong dedication to society and the nation. The tribute highlighted how his contribution continues to inspire generations.

Census is a national responsibility

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of the Census, saying it is a national responsibility and that every citizen has a role to play in the process.

From sun worship to science and solar energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in India, worshipping the Sun is not limited to architecture and temples. He said it also represents inspiration for light, energy, science and continuity. In this context, he cited Modhera in Gujarat, saying the village is now known not only for its Sun Temple but also as the country's first solar village.

Modhera Sun Temple's history recalled

The Prime Minister also recalled the history of the Modhera Sun Temple. He said that in 1026 CE, during the invasion by Mahmud of Ghazni, several places came under attack. The famous Sun Temple at Modhera in Gujarat was also attacked and damaged during the period. Modi said that Raja Bhimdev I not only fought Ghazni but also had the Modhera Sun Temple reconstructed within a short period.

Tamil Nadu man's efforts help people discover ancient heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts of A. Selvaraju Ji from Tamil Nadu, saying his work is helping people discover ancient idols and temples. He said such initiatives help people connect with and better understand their heritage.

Helping uncover forgotten historical sites

PM Modi noted that Selvaraju's efforts involve identifying ancient idols and temples that may otherwise remain unnoticed. He also highlighted the importance of such work in helping people learn more about their historical and cultural heritage.

Nature conservation brings positive change in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how nature conservation efforts are bringing positive change in Assam. He spoke about a wildlife sanctuary that was once affected by hunting, noting that over time, people involved in conservation worked to protect the animals and their habitat.

Pygmy hog conservation sees progress

PM Modi also highlighted conservation efforts for the pygmy hog in Assam. He said a conservation programme was started when the species faced the risk of extinction. According to the information shared during the programme, the pygmy hog population has now reached around 190, showing progress in efforts to protect the species.

Women in Sundarbans plant mangroves

PM Modi also highlighted the work of women in the Sundarbans who are planting mangroves to protect their villages and support their livelihoods. He said these women had faced a difficult situation after losing their husbands in tiger attacks, but conservation work provided them with a source of livelihood.

The mangroves planted by the women are now helping create a natural protective barrier for their villages, while also providing them with an income.

Young Indians unite against drugs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how young people across India are coming together against drug abuse through the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan. He said the campaign is spreading awareness through creative initiatives and activities, with young people taking responsibility for encouraging others to stay away from drugs.

Youth urged to help those struggling with addiction

PM Modi said that if a young person is struggling with a drug habit, others should speak to them and offer support. He also urged people to stand with those who are trying to come out of addiction and help them move towards a healthier life.

Rajinder Singh Senior Ji helps young hockey talent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts of Rajinder Singh Senior Ji in discovering and training young hockey talent. He said his work is giving children in villages better opportunities to pursue the sport.

Round Glass Hockey Academy supports rural players

PM Modi also spoke about the Round Glass Hockey Academy and its efforts to nurture young hockey players. He highlighted how children from villages are getting opportunities to develop their hockey skills and pursue the sport through structured training.

Pratapgarh's amla creates new opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how Pratapgarh's famous amla is creating new opportunities for farmers and women working in Self-Help Groups. He spoke about the growing role of amla processing in providing livelihood opportunities in the region.

Women in Self-Help Groups take up amla processing

PM Modi highlighted how women associated with Self-Help Groups are participating in amla processing. He said their work includes making products such as candy, murabba and juice, while processing and packaging activities are also creating new opportunities for them.

Mizoram launches campaign to care for nutrition gardens

In Mizoram, people have come together this year to launch a campaign to care for nutrition gardens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the initiative as an example of the Mizos' tradition of 'Tlawm-ngaihna', which means selfless service and always stepping forward to help others.

Maharashtra takes steps to improve child nutrition

PM Modi also highlighted efforts in Maharashtra to address malnutrition. Teachers, Anganwadi workers and parents of children are participating in awareness campaigns aimed at improving nutrition and encouraging greater community involvement.

Gujarat promotes millet-based dishes

Gujarat has also started a competition featuring dishes made from millets. The initiative aims to promote affordable and nutritious local food. According to the information shared in the programme, more than two lakh people have participated in the competition so far.

Chhattisgarh promotes nutritious moringa

In Chhattisgarh, the 'Har Ghar Munga-Ghar-Ghar Munga' campaign has been launched to encourage people to include nutritious moringa, also known as drumstick, in their diets. The initiative focuses on making moringa a part of everyday food habits.

Several initiatives highlighted to tackle malnutrition

PM Modi highlighted these initiatives while speaking about efforts to tackle malnutrition. From nutrition gardens and community awareness campaigns to millet-based food and moringa, the examples focused on encouraging local participation and healthier food choices.

Thailand's Ganesh pilgrimage gains popularity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the Ashtavinayak Yatra has become popular among devotees in Thailand. He said that in 2002, the Ganesh Himal Museum was established in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. Today, it houses more than 10,000 idols of Lord Ganesha, including Ashtavinayak idols for devotees who cannot travel to India.

A four-decade journey of devotion

PM Modi shared the story of a person who developed a deep devotion to Lord Ganesha after his father gifted him a photo of the deity when he was 19. He has spent more than four decades studying traditions associated with Lord Ganesha and has travelled to several countries in Asia, including India and Nepal. He also has a special connection with Maharashtra.

Lord Ganesha worshipped as Phra Phikanet

PM Modi said Lord Ganesha is regarded as a symbol of knowledge, wisdom and auspicious beginnings. He noted that devotion to Ganesha is not limited to India. In Thailand, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in the form of 'Phra Phikanet'.

'Mann Ki Baat' marks 138th episode

The focus on terrorism and national security came as PM Modi addressed the 138th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Ahead of Sunday's broadcast, the official programme account had invited people to share inspiring stories, innovative ideas and initiatives making a positive impact. Listeners were also encouraged to send their suggestions and stories through the MyGov and NaMo apps.

The monthly radio programme was broadcast at 11 am on September 27, with the latest episode also focusing on India's stated approach towards terrorism and the message of zero tolerance highlighted by the Prime Minister.

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India emerging as trusted global defence partner: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat