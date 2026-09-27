Ravneet Singh Bittu, former Union Minister, gets death threat over phone; caller invokes Malik Ishaq's name

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has reportedly received a death threat. According to the audio recording of the call, the threat was made over the phone in the name of Malik Ishaq, identified in the report as a leader of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The caller allegedly told Bittu that a 1 kg explosive device had been prepared for him and threatened that it would be used at an opportune moment, with the threat also referring to the possibility of several people being killed. The matter is still developing, and further details are awaited.

In the call, the caller allegedly told Bittu to 'remember his place' and warned him against making further statements. The caller also claimed that a 'box of sweets' had been prepared for him and threatened to take action against him within five, 10 or 15 days.

The caller further warned that people accompanying Bittu would also suffer, according to the rough transcription of the audio. The caller used abusive language while issuing the threat and told Bittu to be prepared.

Bittu claimed attack on cavalcade near Batala on September 18

On September 18, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed that his cavalcade was attacked allegedly by AAP workers near Batala in Punjab. Bittu was travelling to Pathankot to attend his party's anti-drug yatra, which was being launched by BJP president Nitin Nabin. He claimed that more than 100 AAP workers targeted the cavalcade and hurled stones and eggs at the vehicles.

Giving details of the alleged incident, Bittu said the attack took place when his cavalcade slowed down slightly. He claimed that window panes of two escort vehicles were broken and that the jammer vehicle was also damaged. Bittu also alleged that the local police acted as a 'mute spectator' during the incident.

Following the alleged attack, Bittu told reporters that if anything happened to him or those accompanying him, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state DGP would be responsible. He said he had also brought the incident to the notice of the Union Home Ministry. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Bittu's security team reportedly apprehended three individuals following the alleged incident. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Mehtab Singh, could not be reached for his comments on the allegations.

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