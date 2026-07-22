'Don't waste our time': CJI Surya Kant during hearing on plea over police action on CJP protesters

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday reacted to the latest development of police action on CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar and asked the petitioner not to waste his time. "Don't waste our time," he said during the hearing of a petition filed against police action against student protesters during the CJP protest. When the lawyer pointed out that videos showing police excesses existed, the CJI said, "We are not interested in videos. We don't have time to watch videos."

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of plea

The Supreme Court also declined urgent hearing of plea challenging police action against students during CJP's protest in Delhi.The lawyer stated that the students are raising important issues such as proper conduct of the NEET exam, and reforms in the National Testing Agency. Countering the lawyer, the CJI said, "Thank you very much."

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to urgently hear a similar matter, saying, "Don't drag the Court into this." However, ANI news agency said the court will hear the PIL on Wednesday seeking an independent investigation into the police action during climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and directions to safeguard citizens' constitutional right to hold peaceful protests.

Plea in Delhi HC alleges police action against protesters was disproportionate

The petition in Delhi High Court alleged that the police action against the protesters was disproportionate and seeks judicial intervention. The detailed allegations and reliefs sought in the PIL are expected to be examined when the matter is taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

The development comes amid continuing litigation relating to protests at Jantar Mantar. In a separate public interest litigation filed by CPI(M) leader Aishe Ghosh, the Delhi High Court is examining allegations that the Delhi Police subjected protesters to surveillance through videography at the protest site.

During the hearing in that matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, defended the practice, submitting that videography at Jantar Mantar was undertaken solely for maintaining law and order and not for surveillance of protesters.

Protests are linked to Sonam Wangchuk and members of CJP

The protests are linked to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and members of the Cockroach Janta Party, who have been demonstrating in Delhi demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

The demonstrations have also resulted in multiple rounds of litigation before the Delhi High Court, including petitions relating to Wangchuk's medical treatment, his continued admission at a government hospital, allegations of police surveillance at the protest site, and the conduct of the Delhi Police during the demonstrations.

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