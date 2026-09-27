14 states on rain alert as Cyclone Arnab impact continues; UP, Bihar face flooding

New Delhi:

The impact of Cyclone Arnab may have weakened, but its effects are still being felt across several parts of the country. While rain in Delhi has brought relief from the heat, heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and several other states.

The weather department has issued rain alerts for 14 states on Sunday. These include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rain worsens situation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has been among the worst-affected states, with several cities receiving intermittent rain for nearly 60 hours. At least 13 people have reportedly died in separate incidents, while 32 districts remain at risk of flooding. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in 63 districts, affecting normal life across the state. More than 20 districts are still under a heavy rain alert, although weather conditions are expected to improve after the next 24 hours.

In Lucknow, heavy rain led to a portion of a historic gate collapsing in the Hussainabad area of the old city. The area usually sees significant traffic and pedestrian movement. However, there were fewer people around when the incident occurred, and no one was injured.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and barricaded the affected stretch. Another rain-related incident was reported near KKC in Lucknow, where a tree fell on a car, damaging it. A similar incident occurred in Bareilly's Baradari Model Town area. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing a woman running to safety as the tree fell.

Special monitoring is being carried out in districts bordering Nepal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed rescue teams to remain on alert and asked district magistrates and other officials to reach affected areas and ensure immediate assistance. In Lucknow, the district magistrate and municipal commissioner also inspected waterlogged areas and reviewed arrangements amid heavy rain.

Waterlogging from Kanpur to Gorakhpur

Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Kanpur. In Gorakhpur, torrential rain accompanied by strong winds on Saturday exposed the condition of the drainage system. Several roads and markets were submerged, while rainwater entered homes and shops in some areas.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan visited flood-affected areas and assured residents of assistance. The Ganga Expressway in Unnao has also witnessed severe waterlogging. Around three feet of water accumulated near the toll gate, affecting traffic. Waterlogging near Bashiratganj also slowed down the movement of vehicles. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav shared pictures of the waterlogged Ganga Expressway on X and targeted the BJP over the situation.

Bihar on alert amid heavy rain forecast

Bihar is also on alert in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall. Authorities are maintaining special vigilance because of heavy rain in Nepal's Terai region. An alert has also been issued for rainfall in the catchment area of the Gandak River.

A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. District magistrates from 17 vulnerable districts joined the meeting through video conference to review preparations for dealing with possible flooding. The NDRF and SDRF have been directed to remain fully prepared.

Rivers swell in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has also been witnessing difficult conditions following continuous rainfall. Small and large rivers and streams have been flowing strongly after five days of rain. Several roads have been submerged, while water has entered fields and homes in some areas. In Raipur, rising water levels in the Kharun river have pushed floodwater into low-lying areas. Waterlogging has also been reported on the Raipur-Jagdalpur National Highway.

The Indravati river is also in spate in Bastar. Several villages were affected by flooding, while people stranded in low-lying areas were moved to safer locations with the help of the NDRF.

Relief work continues in Sikkim

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in areas affected by a cloudburst in Sikkim.

In the Rimbi area, work is underway to clear accumulated mud and debris. Around 36 to 37 families have been affected, while some houses have been completely destroyed.

Rain and snowfall hit hill states

While heavy rain and flooding are affecting the plains, snowfall has begun in several higher-altitude areas.

Parts of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been receiving intermittent rain, while snowfall has started in higher areas. Continuous snowfall at Hemkund Sahib has led to a drop in temperature, while rain has brought colder conditions to Kedarnath Dham. The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for two days due to rain and snowfall.

Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur has also witnessed the season's first snowfall. Snowfall in the Koonochrang-Chitkul area has reportedly damaged apple crops. Fresh snowfall continues on higher peaks, while rain persists in lower areas.

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