30-day recharge, non-data plans for users: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha shares good news

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday (September 27) welcomed the introduction of new prepaid mobile recharge options, saying the new rules would provide consumers with 30-day recharge plans, voice and SMS-only options, and more suitable choices for low-budget users.

30-day recharge plans

Announcing the 'good news' for prepaid mobile users in India, the Rajya Sabha MP in a post on X said that the government has introduced Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, under which consumers would get 30-day recharge plans, voice- and SMS-only options, and more suitable plans for low-budget users who primarily require basic voice services.

Chadha said he had raised the issue in Parliament on March 11, pointing out that 28-day recharge plans effectively required consumers to make 13 recharges in a year instead of 12.

In a video message on X, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "An important update for India's prepaid mobile phone users. On March 11, 2026, I highlighted some problems faced by prepaid mobile phone users in Parliament."

"In a year, sir, there are 12 months, but through 28-day recharges, people are forced to do 13 recharges. Mobile operators should introduce a low-cost incoming-only plan for those people who keep phones only for incoming calls," Chadha had said in Parliament on March 11.

"I am happy to share that the Government of India has accepted all your demands, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulation 2026. Under this, first of all, instead of 28-day recharges, a 30-day recharge plan will also be made available to you. Meaning that now in a year, you will not have to do monthly recharges 13 times, but only 12 times," he said.

Voice-only plans

Chadha said prepaid voice-only plans with incoming and outgoing calling facilities would be made available for consumers who do not require data services. "Secondly, for many consumers who do not want data and only want voice-only plans, prepaid voice-only plans with only incoming and outgoing facilities will be made available. Meaning that you will only be charged for the service that you need. Because there are many senior citizens or low-budget consumers who only want voice-only plans for incoming and outgoing facilities, today TRAI has fulfilled that demand of yours as well," he said.

Chadha said the move was an example of 'constructive politics', where an MP raises a public demand in Parliament and the government acts on it.



"I congratulate the government and all of you. I think this is a perfect example of an MP putting the public's demand in Parliament, people supporting, liking, and sharing it, and the government fulfilling that demand of yours today. This is a perfect example of constructive politics. I congratulate you all very much, and I hope that we will continue to solve the real problems of real India together like this," he added.

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