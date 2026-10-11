Abhijeet Dipke heads home after grandmother's demise, says 'CJP won't back down'

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he was heading back to his village to be with his family following the death of his grandmother, as he reiterated that the outfit would continue its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Dipke said CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, also known as Ashu, would address a press conference in Delhi shortly. He maintained that the outfit would not retreat despite the detention of its leaders and the police action during Saturday's protests.

"The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated," Dipke wrote. He also said October 10 would be remembered as "the beginning of the end of this dictatorship".

Delhi Police says Dipke was informed about grandmother's death

Dipke's post came amid a controversy over whether he was informed about his grandmother's death while in police custody. His mother had accused Delhi Police of not informing him about the family tragedy.

Delhi Police, however, said Dipke was promptly informed about his grandmother's death and the scheduled time of the funeral. The police also said he was offered assistance to travel to his hometown in Maharashtra to attend the last rites, but he declined the offer.

Dipke's grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, died in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

CJP leaders released after preventive detention

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police inside an aircraft after it landed at the national capital's airport from Mumbai on Saturday. Their detention came ahead of the CJP's planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where police had denied permission for the gathering.

The three leaders were subsequently placed under preventive arrest and released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate. According to CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, they were released on the condition that they would not breach the peace for one year.

Delhi Police said a surety bond of Rs 50,000 was submitted to ensure peace and good behaviour during the period.

The CJP described the release as a "major legal victory" and criticised the detentions, alleging that the action was intended to prevent protests demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

CJP continues protest call against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The organisation has claimed that around 13 crore votes were deleted or manipulated, an allegation that remains contested.

The renewed protest call comes amid heightened security across Delhi, with police deploying personnel at sensitive locations and warning of possible restrictions around New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The organisation has said it will continue its agitation until its demands are addressed. Meanwhile, police have maintained that the security measures are necessary to manage the law-and-order situation surrounding the proposed demonstrations.

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Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released by court a day after detention